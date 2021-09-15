Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $2,210,103.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,873,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,643 shares of company stock worth $3,179,106 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $205.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.58 and its 200 day moving average is $181.96. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

