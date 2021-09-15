Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 545.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,330 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 23,944 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,265,931,000 after buying an additional 6,350,284 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $118,319,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,394,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,168,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $783,297,000 after buying an additional 703,125 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

Shares of SBUX opened at $118.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $81.75 and a one year high of $126.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.21 and its 200-day moving average is $114.01.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

