Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,982 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URI. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 153.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $331.30 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.01 and a 52 week high of $364.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

