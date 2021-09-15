Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 292.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,452 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in salesforce.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.1% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.33.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total value of $4,723,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total transaction of $1,141,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,140,072.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 776,356 shares of company stock worth $194,260,597 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM stock opened at $254.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $249.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $275.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

