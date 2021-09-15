Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $1.89 Million in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 17,175 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC raised its stake in CIT Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 330,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 22,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in CIT Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CIT Group alerts:

NYSE CIT opened at $51.47 on Wednesday. CIT Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $56.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average of $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.57.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. CIT Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.69.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.