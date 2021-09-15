Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $1.98 Million in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

ALNY opened at $187.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $119.29 and a one year high of $209.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61). The firm had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.67) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ALNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $10,559,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,563 shares of company stock valued at $23,030,536 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

