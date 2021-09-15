Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $2.17 Million in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Rollins by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 38.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rollins stock opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.49 and a beta of 0.53. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average of $35.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

