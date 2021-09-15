Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $2.26 Million in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 218.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 124.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $501.87 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $343.48 and a twelve month high of $507.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.98. The firm has a market cap of $206.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Summit Insights lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total value of $2,401,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,264 shares of company stock valued at $8,652,754. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

