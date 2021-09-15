Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $2.70 Million in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Medifast at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 19.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Medifast in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medifast alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$395.00 target price on shares of Medifast in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

In other news, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total value of $149,399.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,106.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $154,518.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $219.22 on Wednesday. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.59 and a twelve month high of $336.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. Medifast had a return on equity of 90.26% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.