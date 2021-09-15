Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $2.98 Million in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 649,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of MFA Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,292,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,341,000 after buying an additional 274,945 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in MFA Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,029,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after purchasing an additional 290,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MFA Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,657,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,956,000 after purchasing an additional 473,847 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in MFA Financial by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,542,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MFA Financial by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,487,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,195,000 after purchasing an additional 946,500 shares during the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

NYSE:MFA opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.46.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 81.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MFA Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

MFA Financial Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.