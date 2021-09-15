Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $3.01 Million in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 137,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Cinemark at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,354,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 13,138 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cinemark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. The business had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3174.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

