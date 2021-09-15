Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $3.36 Million in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.17% of Meredith as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 42,280 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Meredith by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Meredith by 1,036.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,289,000 after purchasing an additional 237,008 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Meredith in the 2nd quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meredith by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDP shares. lifted their price objective on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Meredith from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Shares of NYSE:MDP opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average of $37.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. Meredith Co. has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $47.00.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $717.90 million during the quarter. Meredith had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 47.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meredith Profile

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

