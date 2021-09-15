Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $3.48 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Summit Insights downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $195.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.41. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

