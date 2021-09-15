Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $3.50 Million in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,933,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,857,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,622,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $65.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.84, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $65.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.55.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $125.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 112,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $7,068,381.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $158,706.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 389,390 shares of company stock worth $23,325,270. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.