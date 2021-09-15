Edgestream Partners L.P. Lowers Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,070 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in APA were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,038,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,598 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in APA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,784,000 after purchasing an additional 48,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in APA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,120,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,861,000 after purchasing an additional 76,493 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter worth $26,940,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 16,637 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.79.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

