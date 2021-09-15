Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $3.12 Million Investment in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Seagen during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.75.

SGEN opened at $150.46 on Wednesday. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.08 and a 200-day moving average of $150.42. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.62 million. Equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $101,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 35,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.86, for a total value of $5,957,903.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,534 shares of company stock valued at $19,967,680 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.