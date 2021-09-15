Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 50.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 67.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 45.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $926,582.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,222,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,880 shares of company stock worth $14,064,053. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RGEN. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens upped their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.60.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $294.50 on Wednesday. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $138.00 and a 1-year high of $297.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

