Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,684 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $468,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,084 shares of company stock valued at $9,626,182 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.62.

Shares of EXPE opened at $150.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.90 and a one year high of $187.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.71.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

