Edgestream Partners L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,935 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,993,201,000 after acquiring an additional 50,457 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,471.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,069,000 after acquiring an additional 52,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,802,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $300.58 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $322.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $290.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.52.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.52.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,080 shares of company stock worth $15,046,015. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

