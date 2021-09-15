Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 22,072 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,108 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 22,072 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 277.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Continental Resources by 18.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,253 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Continental Resources by 64.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 38,205 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 14,989 shares during the period. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.81.

Shares of CLR opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $41.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day moving average of $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.28%.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

