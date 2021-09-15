Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 594,499 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594,499 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ambev by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 234,793,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,335,000 after buying an additional 15,918,922 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Ambev by 20.7% in the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 122,169,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,745,000 after buying an additional 20,971,100 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its stake in Ambev by 5.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 111,830,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,415,000 after buying an additional 6,206,343 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in Ambev by 13.0% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 110,193,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,501,000 after buying an additional 12,712,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Ambev by 1.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 64,715,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,320,000 after buying an additional 1,174,562 shares in the last quarter. 9.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABEV shares. Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.60 price objective on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambev has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.80.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.15. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 21.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

