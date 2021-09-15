Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 63,411 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 63,411 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNQ has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

CNQ opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.97. The company has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.89.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3748 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -362.79%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

