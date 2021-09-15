Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 705,699 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,022 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 705,699 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.14% of IAMGOLD worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the second quarter valued at $26,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 45.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAG stock opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 360.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.02. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

IAMGOLD Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.