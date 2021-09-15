Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,485 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,149,000 after acquiring an additional 691,739 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,803,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,620 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,921,000 after purchasing an additional 824,418 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 727,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,783,000 after purchasing an additional 108,256 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,955,000 after purchasing an additional 40,965 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBNY. Raymond James boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.88.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $263.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $272.54.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $480.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.43 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

