eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Shares Acquired by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 104.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,890 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 0.53% of eGain worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in eGain by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,643,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after acquiring an additional 110,737 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in eGain by 112.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 612,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 324,497 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in eGain by 85.2% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 504,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 232,099 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in eGain by 15.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 46,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in eGain by 18.1% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 295,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 45,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGAN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.11. 201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,885. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.64. The company has a market cap of $347.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 0.35. eGain Co. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 8.89%. Analysts anticipate that eGain Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $230,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $53,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,297.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

