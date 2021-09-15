eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.030-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.20 million-$89.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.10 million.eGain also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.020-$0.050 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut eGain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eGain currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.33.

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $346.79 million, a PE ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 0.35. eGain has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 17.29%. Analysts expect that eGain will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $53,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,297.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $230,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in eGain in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of eGain by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

