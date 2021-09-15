Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 428.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,306 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.10% of Elanco Animal Health worth $16,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 122,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELAN stock opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.05. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

In related news, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at $744,322.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

