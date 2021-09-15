Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.670-$-0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $808 million-$814 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $789.10 million.Elastic also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.190-$-0.150 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.50.

Get Elastic alerts:

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $160.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Elastic has a one year low of $97.48 and a one year high of $176.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $82,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total transaction of $148,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 514,698 shares of company stock worth $84,959,034. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.