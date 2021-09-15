Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.190-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $193 million-$195 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $188.71 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.670-$-0.570 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESTC. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Elastic in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.50.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $160.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.14. Elastic has a 52-week low of $97.48 and a 52-week high of $176.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of -98.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total transaction of $148,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,448 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $1,209,778.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,781,777.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 514,698 shares of company stock worth $84,959,034 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

