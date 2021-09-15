Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Down 5.5%

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)’s share price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $137.38 and last traded at $137.42. 40,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,400,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.37.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 58.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $480,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $1,407,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,845 shares of company stock worth $7,224,821. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

