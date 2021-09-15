Electrum Dark Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last Week (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $11,373.88 and $117.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.33 or 0.00136271 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Electrum Dark is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

