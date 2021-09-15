Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,331,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,769 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Eli Lilly and worth $305,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060,388 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 189.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,294 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,069,000 after acquiring an additional 908,748 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $115,618,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 548.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 640,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,641,000 after acquiring an additional 541,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.41.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 1,044,132 shares of company stock valued at $257,735,592 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $234.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $275.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.56.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.