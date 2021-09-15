Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,698 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $14,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total transaction of $3,063,403.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,400,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,983,689,479.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,044,132 shares of company stock worth $257,735,592 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $233.85 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $275.87. The company has a market cap of $224.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.56.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.41.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

