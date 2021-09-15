Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,025 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $88,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.41.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total transaction of $47,077,639.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,251,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,449,038,586.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 1,044,132 shares of company stock worth $257,735,592 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $233.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.93 and its 200-day moving average is $218.56. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $275.87. The company has a market capitalization of $223.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

