Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) Short Interest Update

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a drop of 67.8% from the August 15th total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,130,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EEGI opened at 0.00 on Wednesday. Eline Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.01.

Eline Entertainment Group Company Profile

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of sports and entertainment. It intends to cover media outlets such as live broadcasts, movies, PPV events, closed circuit simulcasts, and streaming content. The company was founded on June 12, 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

