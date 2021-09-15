Elitium Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $763,789.00 (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One Elitium coin can currently be purchased for $3.93 or 0.00008199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Elitium has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Elitium has a market capitalization of $109.73 million and $763,789.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00066259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003034 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.75 or 0.00145382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00013988 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.89 or 0.00839808 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00046594 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

EUM is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

