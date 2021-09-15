Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decrease of 73.0% from the August 15th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Elixinol Wellness stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.07. 47,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,890. Elixinol Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.

Elixinol Wellness Company Profile

Elixinol Wellness Ltd. engages in the sale of nutraceutical and related hemp products. It manufactures and distributes industrial hemp products and early stage medical cannabis business focusing on the importation, cultivation, manufacture and distribution of CBD and THC products. The firm operates through the following segments: The company was founded by Paul Benhaim on September 4, 2017 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

