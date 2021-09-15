Elrond (EGLD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.92 Billion

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Elrond has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion and $279.56 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for about $253.14 or 0.00526775 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Elrond has traded 46.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elrond alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.42 or 0.00119493 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00019296 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00042512 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00013448 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,168.55 or 0.02431686 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,409,457 coins and its circulating supply is 19,449,211 coins. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.