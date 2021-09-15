EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.22% of EMCOR Group worth $14,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth about $2,407,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 80,709.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,045,000 after acquiring an additional 50,212 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 18.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 349,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,223,000 after acquiring an additional 53,783 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EME. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

EME stock opened at $116.03 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $129.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.13%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

