Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) Short Interest Update

Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EMPR opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. Empire Petroleum has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66.

Empire Petroleum Company Profile

Empire Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas. Its operations include Empire Louisiana, Empire North Dakota, and Empire Texas, The company was founded in August 1983 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

