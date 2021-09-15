Empty Set Dollar (ESD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $185,709.00

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $22.76 million and approximately $185,709.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00075513 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.44 or 0.00127727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.86 or 0.00178476 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,530.18 or 0.07338335 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,192.71 or 1.00180187 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.76 or 0.00893362 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

