Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,331,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,048 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up 3.8% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Enbridge worth $93,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,642 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Enbridge by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,926,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $700,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,254 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,840,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $358,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,585 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Enbridge by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,683,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $348,310,000 after purchasing an additional 471,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Enbridge by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,326,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,218 shares during the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.24. 61,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,271,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.53. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.51%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

