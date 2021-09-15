Endurance Exploration Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXPL) Short Interest Update

Endurance Exploration Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXPL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXPL opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. Endurance Exploration Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.10.

Endurance Exploration Group Company Profile

Endurance Exploration Group, Inc engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. It holds interest in Steamship Pulaski Off, which is located in North Carolina project. The company was founded by Micah James Eldred on January 19, 2006 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

