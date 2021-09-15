Endurance Exploration Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXPL) Short Interest Update

Endurance Exploration Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXPL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EXPL opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. Endurance Exploration Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.10.
Endurance Exploration Group Company Profile
