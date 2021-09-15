Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €9.90 Price Target at Barclays

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been given a €9.90 ($11.65) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of Enel in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.82) price target on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on Enel in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price objective on Enel in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €9.52 ($11.20).

Enel has a 1-year low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 1-year high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

