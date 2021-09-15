Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Director Sells $120,796.05 in Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Director Sherif Foda sold 5,595 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $120,796.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,687.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ERII traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.47. The company had a trading volume of 416,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,899. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.37 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.72.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ERII. TheStreet downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the second quarter valued at about $18,725,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 116.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,589,000 after buying an additional 652,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,619,000 after buying an additional 420,437 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 4,245.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 259,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 253,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 19.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,283,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,245,000 after buying an additional 210,147 shares during the last quarter. 50.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

