Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €16.00 by Barclays

Engie (EPA:ENGI) received a €16.00 ($18.82) price target from research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Engie in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on Engie in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.30 ($19.18) target price on Engie in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Engie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €15.53 ($18.27).

Shares of EPA:ENGI opened at €11.99 ($14.10) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €11.76 and its 200 day moving average is €12.04. Engie has a fifty-two week low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a fifty-two week high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

