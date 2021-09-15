Enigma (ENG) Trading Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Enigma coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges. Enigma has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $231,282.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Enigma has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.12 or 0.00429190 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002393 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007180 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $500.43 or 0.01041983 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

