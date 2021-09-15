Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) will report $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Entegris reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENTG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.20.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $128.06 on Wednesday. Entegris has a 52-week low of $64.96 and a 52-week high of $128.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.42 and a 200-day moving average of $114.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 23,710 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $2,766,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $505,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,127 shares of company stock valued at $7,004,210. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

