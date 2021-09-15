Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,634 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,858 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 4.9% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 8.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $1,155,726.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HRC shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

HRC opened at $151.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $152.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

