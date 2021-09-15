Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,045 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Post worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Post by 6.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Post during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Post by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Post by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 282,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,640,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $107.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.56. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.38 and a 12 month high of $117.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on POST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.63.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,475.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $94,783.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

